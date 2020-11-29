Richard Allan Siemsen

July 16, 1932 - November 26, 2020

Dixon - Richard Allan Siemsen, 88, of Dixon, IA, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home. A public graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Dixon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kaaba Shriners, Dixon Fire Department or the Dixon American Legion Post #353.

Rich was born in Davenport on July 16, 1932 to Henry and Eleanor (Lembke) Siemsen. Rich graduated from Wheatland High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He served in Europe and played baseball in France. Rich married Joan Riessen on September 3, 1955 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2016.

Rich and Joan raised breeding stock on the "Quonset Angus Farm", a family century farm in Dixon. He was a substitute mail carrier in Dixon. Rich was a member of the American Angus Association, Scott County Cattlemen's and was a 4-H Leader. Rich was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Dixon, Kaaba Shrine and Dixon American Legion for over 60 years. Rich attended the Honor Flight in 2012. He served on the Dixon Coop Elevator Board, Scott County FSA Committee, and the Dixon Memorial Park Board. Rich enjoyed bowling, golfing and the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.

Rich is survived by his daughters, Cyndi Siemsen of Walcott and Lori (Terry) Ralfs of Maysville; grandson Zach (Amanda) Ralfs of Maysville; sister, Donna Jensen of Clarence; brother, Randy (Pat) Siemsen of Long Grove and brothers in-law, John McCammant of Eldridge and Bob Lumsden of Ohio.

Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and two sisters, Marilyn McCammant and Karen Lumsden.