Quad-City Times
Richard Allan Siemsen
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1932
DIED
November 26, 2020

Richard Allan Siemsen

July 16, 1932 - November 26, 2020

Dixon - Richard Allan Siemsen, 88, of Dixon, IA, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home. A public graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Dixon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kaaba Shriners, Dixon Fire Department or the Dixon American Legion Post #353. Memorials may be sent to Cyndi Siemsen, PO Box 555, Walcott, Iowa 52773. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Rich was born in Davenport on July 16, 1932 to Henry and Eleanor (Lembke) Siemsen. Rich graduated from Wheatland High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He served in Europe and played baseball in France. Rich married Joan Riessen on September 3, 1955 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2016.

Rich and Joan raised breeding stock on the "Quonset Angus Farm", a family century farm in Dixon. He was a substitute mail carrier in Dixon. Rich was a member of the American Angus Association, Scott County Cattlemen's and was a 4-H Leader. Rich was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Dixon, Kaaba Shrine and Dixon American Legion for over 60 years. Rich attended the Honor Flight in 2012. He served on the Dixon Coop Elevator Board, Scott County FSA Committee, and the Dixon Memorial Park Board. Rich enjoyed bowling, golfing and the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.

Rich is survived by his daughters, Cyndi Siemsen of Walcott and Lori (Terry) Ralfs of Maysville; grandson Zach (Amanda) Ralfs of Maysville; sister, Donna Jensen of Clarence; brother, Randy (Pat) Siemsen of Long Grove and brothers in-law, John McCammant of Eldridge and Bob Lumsden of Ohio.

Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and two sisters, Marilyn McCammant and Karen Lumsden.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Dixon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
With sympathy from cousin Hazel.
Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Hazel Brown
Family
November 29, 2020
Cyndi and Lori- So sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. Your parents were a staple in the Dixon community. I always enjoyed talking to them when ever I saw them. What a nice memorial video! I of course laughed and smiled when I saw the picture of the Dixon Elevator men! We have that picture somewhere also. They always had a good time when they went on those trips!
Rhonda (Pewe) Copp
November 28, 2020
Cyndi and Lori and all: Sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Loved watching his wonderful video. Great family memories. Take care -- Dan, Karen, and Hope Bernick
Karen Bernick
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the death of Rich. He will be missed by many. It was always a joy to see him at the Siemsen Reunions. We enjoyed talking to him as he always had some interesting stories to tell.
Kevin & Pamela Siemsen
Family
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dean meyer
Friend
November 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you.
Loretta Siebke
Friend
November 27, 2020
One of my dad's best friends - You will be missed Big Rich. Rest easy.
Prayers to Cyn and Lori and the entire Siemsen family.
Pat Reese
November 27, 2020
Our sympathy to all the families. Remember Rich when growing up in Dixon. He will be missed by many.
Mark and Judy (Richlen) Cummings
Friend
November 27, 2020