Richard A. Aney Jr.
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Richard A. Aney Jr.

December 6, 1962-December 12, 2021

Richard A. Aney Jr., 59, of Blue Grass, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting family with arrangements.

Richard was born on December 6, 1962 in Iowa City, IA, the son of Richard and Barbara (Whiting) Aney Sr. He married Laurie Williams on May 12, 1990 in Moline. Richard worked as a salesman for various auto part companies. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Richard loved taking care of his yard, especially cutting the grass.

Richard is survived by his wife, Laurie Aney; children, Christina Thomas, Jessica (Travis) Willows, and Matthew Aney; grandchildren, Ariana, Jayden, Harmony, and Addileah; great granddaughter, Willow; mother, Barbara Aney; and siblings, Preston Berry and Sharon (Doug) Weber. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Aney Sr.; sister-in-law, Lily Berry; and father-in-law, Myron Williams.

Online condolences may be left to Richard's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2021.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
