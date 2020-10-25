Richard B. Sharp

October 17, 2020

Richard Bond Sharp, 88, Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Blue Springs. Mr. Sharp will be interred at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Richard retired with over 30 years' service from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District. For 23 years he was Chief of Project Operations Branch in charge of the districts navigations structures.

He served with an artillery firing battery in Korea including forward observer duties with an Australian Infantry unit during the Korean War and retired as a Captain from the Illinois National Guard. For his service to our country fighting the global war on terrorism he received the Freedom Team Salute Certificate of Appreciation from the Secretary of the Army and The United States Army Chief of Staff.

Richard was a life-long Chicago Bears fan and watched them play many games at Wrigley Field & Soldier Field. Other enjoyable activities included scuba diving and sailing in windjammers through-out the Caribbean. An annual visit to the Hawaiian Islands during retirement years was a must that always included early mornings ocean swims.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Marilyn; son, Michael; brother, William; and stepson, David.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Sharp; son, Bradley and wife, Michele of Milan, IL; daughter, Lori Long and husband, Mark of Des Moines, IA; son, Kurt of Olympia, WA; Stepdaughter, Kathie Kundanani of Las Vegas,, NV; Stepdaughter, Dianne Stivers of Grain Valley, MO; Stepson, Daniel Miller of Council Bluffs, IA; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren and 24 step great grandchildren.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441