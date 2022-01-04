Richard Allen "Dick" Bailey, Jr.

February 23, 1950-December 31, 2021

DAVENPORT-Richard Allen "Dick" Bailey, Jr., 71, of Davenport, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a four year battle with advanced prostate cancer.

Dick was born February 23, 1950 in Rock Island, IL to Avis (Durkee) and Richard A. Bailey, Sr. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1968 and promptly entered the Air Force. Dick met Mary Lynn Conoán of Bellevue, NE while he was stationed at Offutt AFB. They were joined in marriage on May 27, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the Air Force from 1968-1976 with a tour of duty in Thailand. The family was stationed in Hawaii before returning to Iowa.

Dick was a charter member of VFW Post 8865 in Davenport and remained a lifetime member of the VFW. After nearly 40 years with Dahl Ford, where he held the role of Senior Master Technician, Dick retired in 2016. His love of Ford vehicles, particularly Shelby Mustangs, was a lifelong passion. Never one to be far from an engine, Dick continued to work on his own vehicles in his spare time, and took his cars to many shows including Shelbyfest in Missouri. He was also a craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and kitchen cabinets for his home and for his children and grandchildren.

Together with Mary, Dick enjoyed camping throughout the midwest. The couple had a special affection for the western coast of Michigan and would make a visit every year to celebrate Mary's birthday. A favorite activity on these trips was seeking out the best ice cream shops in the small towns near their campgrounds. Dick and Mary also shared a love of country western dancing, which began when they started taking lessons in 1993. They joined the Double W Dance team shortly after and eventually led the team for many years.

Dick was a generous blood donor, donating over 52 gallons of blood in his lifetime. Dick also donated platelets which resulted in his close match to Riley, a young girl with cancer, and the eventual bond he would make with her family.

Dick was a quiet man; a steady and constant presence in many lives. He was always willing to help others and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Mary; four children: David (Susan) Bailey of Johnston, IA, Shelby (Stephen) Railsback of Fort Collins, CO, Daniel (Michelle) Bailey of Riverdale, IA, Gene Bailey of Davenport, IA; 9 grandchildren: Robert, Marian, Thomas, Addison, Evelyn, Oliver, Savannah, Evan, and Abigail, mother Avis; sister Nancy (Rick) Huffaker; mother-in-law Joy Lynn Conoán; 10 brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law Erin Bailey; and several close friends including the group known as "The Winos."

He was preceded in death by his father Richard, Sr, brother James and father-in-law Eduardo A Conoán.