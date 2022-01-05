Richard L. Burroughs

September 30, 1950-December 30, 2021

Richard L. Burroughs, 71, of Moline, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1pm with a visitation prior to the service starting at 11 am.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Richard L. Burroughs was born on September 30, 1950, son of Reinold and Lorraine (Fries) Burroughs. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 1970. In 1971, he married Shirley Thompson and had a daughter, Tamara. In 1976, he married Teresa Stebens and they had a daughter, Trisha. He later married Christine Coulter on August 29, 1987, who preceded him death in 2018.

Richard's lifelong career was with Alcoa Manufacturing, where he served as the Union Steward for many years before retiring. After his retirement, he worked for the Red Cross in which he was at Ground Zero after the 911 attacks. He was a member of the Moline Kiwanis Club, Rock Island Fraternal Order of Eagles #956, The Vikings Club and a proud lifetime member of the Mickey Mouse Club. Richard enjoyed photography, cooking, traveling (especially to Disney), his "foodie" club, running the Bix 7 and participating in Ride the River, but most of all he was an avid craft beer connoisseur; he will be especially missed by all the Moline breweries.

Survivors include daughters, Tamara (Walter) Cooper of Davenport, and Trisha Burroughs of Rockford, MN; a step-son, Troy Stebens, Pryor Lake, MN; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy Burroughs, Davenport, Dick Hogan, West Des Moines, IA, and Amy Winters, his "bonus" daughter.

He was was preceded in death by his wife, Christine; parents and his favorite four legged daughter, Gidget.

Condolences can be expressed at wendtfuneralhome.com.