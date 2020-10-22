Richard C. Heath

February 22, 1925-October 19, 2020

Richard "Dick" C. Heath 95 of Davenport passed away on October 19, 2020 at Country Manor Estates. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Visitation will be from 9:30a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dick was born on February 22, 1925 in Toledo, OH to Oliver and Ethel Heath. Dick proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Maryjane Mathews on May 29, 1947 in Toledo, OH. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2004. Dick earned a BA Degree in Engineering from Ohio State University. He began his career teaching engineering Classes at Bowling Green University.

His work eventually brought his family to the Quad Cities, where he worked as an engineer at the Rock Island Arsenal. He retired in 1980.

Dick loved everything outdoors from fishing to hunting. He was an avid dog lover. He liked playing cards and pool. He loved any social activity in which he could be with others.

In his later years, part of his morning routine was having coffee with friends. He was an avid Cubs fan but enjoyed all sports. He never met a stranger. Dick was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Survivors include his children: Charlene (Ron) Smeltzer, Michael (Jan) Heath, Lori (Joseph) Almasi; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife siblings, and a special angel his great granddaughter Kellie Elizabeth Zogg.