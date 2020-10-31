Richard Carl Hartvigsen

July 9, 1940-October 30, 2020

Richard Carl Hartvigsen, 80, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away after a year long illness. Born in Davenport, Iowa, Richard was the son of the late Earl P. Hartvigsen and Judy (Erger) Hartvigsen. He and his brothers and sister were raised in Davenport. Richard was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy. He spent his career as president of Ideal Mechanical Contractors, he was active in the Mechanical Contractors Assn., and the development of commercial properties in the Davenport area. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for many years. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with family in his free time.

Richard will be dearly missed by his wife Carol (Lucht) Hartvigsen, his three children, two step children and spouses, Julie (Keith) Blackwell, Kristy (Mark) Caplan, both of Los Angeles, CA, Kathy Kautz of Scottsdale, AZ; Todd (Jonie) Bockenfeld and Teresa Williamson both of Dallas, Texas. Six grandchildren and six step grandchildren; Ryan Blackwell, Maya and Haley Caplan, Ava, Grace and Carson Kautz, Chesney, Nick, Hank and Emme Bockenfeld, Jake and Madison Williamson. Sister Linda (Gary) Dohrn, Bettendorf and Thomas (Joan) Hartvigsen, Winchester, TN; his first wife Mary (Mosle) MacEwan. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Hartvigsen.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful healthcare professionals who have assisted with Richards care over the past year at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford hospital and a special thanks to Amber at Encompass health.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to GRACE- PO Box 412 Grapevine, TX 76099