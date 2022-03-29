Richard W. Cary

March 27, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Richard W. Cary, 60, of Eldridge died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, is assisting the family with arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Leta; son, Austin (Hannah Niemann) Cary; sister, Jackie Douglas; nephews, Josh and Christopher Myers; and his first grandson who is expected to arrive in April.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Cary and Darlene (Welch) Cary; and a sister, Becky.

