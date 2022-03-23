Menu
Richard "Dick" Cassens
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Morrison High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL

Richard "Dick" Cassens

March 20, 2022

DAVENPORT-Richard "Dick" Cassens, of Davenport, died March 20, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation is 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. on March 24, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, IL, with a eulogy immediately following the visitation.

Dick worked at the RB&W Manufacturing / Reliant Fastener in Rock Falls for 37 years. Later he worked at One Stop Mart, and lastly, he worked for Walmart for 21 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Missy Denning and Marnie (Shaun) McCrary, both of Morrison; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Doug (Pat) Cassens.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
