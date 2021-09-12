Richard J. Elvidge

November 11, 1927-September 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Richard J. Elvidge, 93, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at church. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Vets for Vets. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dick was born November 11, 1927 in Homer Township, Iowa, the son of Frederick C. and Mayme A. (Strang) Elvidge. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1945 – 1946. Dick married Sally Thorpe, January 28, 1950 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She preceded him in death March 19, 2015.

Dick was a customer service representative for Wagner's Printers for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He owned and operated Precision Dies from 1958 – 1997. Dick was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, and card club. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Stephen (Marcia) Elvidge of Kalona, Iowa and Susan Sutterman of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Justin, Joshua (Camille), Kelli (Michael), and Brittany (Joel); six great-grandchildren, Leilin, Ezra, Dresden, Cecilia, Eva, and Adeline; sister, Mary Zuber of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy, Ivadel, Lennice, and Bernitta.

Online condolences may be made to Dick's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.