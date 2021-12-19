Menu
Richard Edward Franing
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Richard (Dick) Edward Franing

December 21, 1934-December 16, 2021

Richard (Dick) Edward Franing, 86, died December 16th, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice Home in Bettendorf Iowa. Due to a desire to keep family and friends safe during Covid, there is no visitation and a private memorial will be held. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville, IL.

Richard was born at home December 21, 1934 in Milan, IL to Russell and Lillian (Lillie Bendt) Franing.

Richard was united in marriage for 41 years to Judith Ann Anderson until her death in 2012. They had two children together: Sara and David. Richard married Sharon Blumer in 2018 and remained married to her until his death.

He graduated from Augustana College with a degree in economics. He was a longtime Moline resident, only moving to Bettendorf 4 years ago. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Moline.

Working from the age of 12 as a golf caddy, to the factory floors of International Harvester, transitioning to a tool and dye maker at John Deere, and 34 years in engineering at the Rock Island Arsenal, he retired in 1999. In "retirement" he maintained consulting for the government and shuttled cars for Avis. He had a passion for reading, history, and genealogy.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Blumer, Bettendorf; daughter, Sara (Hormazd) Sethna, Central Valley, NY; son, David (Nicole Dahl) Franing, Shelby Township, MI; nephew Bruce Hammond, Weston, FL; and granddaughter, Ava Sethna.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judith, his parents, his sister Darlene Johnson, nephew Brian Hammond, and his step-brother, David Thomas.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
2 Entries
Dear Sara, dear Dave, dear family, so sad to hear about your father passing away. For quite some time, every now and then, he shared some interesting finds from the internet with us and that was always like a little greeting from him. But in the last few years we did not hear anything anymore from him. I hope that his last years were not so bad on him, that he did not suffer long. My mother Helga Bendt, his German cousin, died on Oct. 25, 2019. We send our heartfelt sympathy to you! All the best, Christiane and Michael, Sebastian and Sophia
Christiane Krieger-Boden
Family
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Sharon and Richards family. He was a very fine man.
Pam Neff
Other
December 21, 2021
