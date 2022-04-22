Richard N. Glessner

July 8, 1940-April 18, 2022

BETTENDORF-Richard N. Glessner, 81, of Bettendorf, IA passed away at his home on April 18th 2022. Richard Glessner (Dick) was born in Des Moines, IA on July 8th, 1940, the son of Daniel and Esther Glessner. He grew up in Des Moines, and after high school, joined the National Guard, later working at Principal Insurance, where he met his wife Janet (Farnsworth). After marrying, they and their three children moved to Bettendorf, IA where he worked many years as a claims adjuster.

An avid swimmer, Dick set several school records and developed a lifelong interest in hunting and the great outdoors. He enjoyed building, fixing and racing cars, later falling in love with flying, becoming an amateur pilot. He was a collector of guns and memorabilia and spent the bulk of his time in his garage among a vast assortment of tools and trades. Never one to shy away from adventure, Dick would go anywhere and do anything, sustaining a countless number of friendships from all parts of the country.

He is survived by his children, Richard Glessner (Ellen Wullbrandt) of Chicago, Lisa (Rich) McInnis of Davenport, and Nancy (Paul) Kopatich of Bettendorf. Four loving grandchildren, Jon, Melanie, and Thomas Kopatich, all of Bettendorf, and Max McInnis of Saint Paul, MN, as well as brothers Gene Glessner of Nevada. Daniel Glessner of California.

He is preceded in death by Janet, his wife of 57 years, as well as his parents and his brother Jack.

Memorial service and luncheon will be held in Des Moines this summer, a joint service for both him and his wife who passed away four months prior.

Memorials may be made to a charity special to Dick: River Bend Food Bank 4010 Kimmel Dr, Davenport, IA 52802.