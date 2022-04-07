Richard K. Hakanson

September 21, 1934-April 2, 2022

SILVIS-Richard K. Hakanson, 87, of Silvis, IL, passed away peacefully, at Illini Restorative Care Silvis.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and ashes interred at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery at a later date.

He was born September 21, 1934, in Crawfordsville, IA, the son of Elmer and Juanita (Rees) Hakanson. On February 27th, he married Phyllis Cox in 1960, who preceded him in death in 1997. He later married Barbara (Brand) Bennett in 2000, who survives.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1959. He was employed at John Deere, retiring in 1994.

He loved American History and Hot Rods; he was a self-taught talented woodworker, and handyman. Richard was funny, long-winded, opinionated, stubborn, tough, and sometimes down right cantankerous. He adored all animals and was known for helping and bringing home stray cats and dogs.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, survivors include: a daughter, Reesa (Kenneth) Douglas of Moline, IL; and brother E, Rees (Kathy) Hakanson of Boone, IA.

Richard was very proud of and adored all of his "Rug Rats"; Connie (Farrance) Brackney of Moline, IL, Louis Andre Delouiser of Renton, WA, Cherie (Peterson) Husain of Cedar Park, TX.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, and his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rescued Boutique in Moline Il; King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, Davenport, IA or to Saint John's Rock Island IL Youth Ministry.

The visitation and funeral will be Saturday, April 9th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. A luncheon will follow.

Family and friends can express condolences at mvcremation.com.