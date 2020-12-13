Richard Lee Hofmann

September 25, 1929-December 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Richard Lee Hofmann, 91, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook. Private family services will be livestreamed via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheRunge) on Monday, December 14, and he will be laid to rest in National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Rich was born to Albert and Catherine Hofmann, September 25, 1929, in Greenfield, IA. He married Norma Kirlin on December 22, 1951, in Greenfield, IA. Rich witnessed the testing of the H-Bomb on the island of Eniwetok, in 1954 as part of his 4 year Naval Service during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in accounting. After graduating from college, he and Norma moved to Bettendorf, IA. They had two daughters, Diane and Barbara. He worked as a cost accountant and retired as head cashier for IH in East Moline. Rich was a lifetime member of the American Legion, an active member of the LeClaire Lions and Asbury Methodist Church. After his retirement, he and Norma wintered in Tucson, AZ, for over 20 years. He liked to travel, do carpentry, bowl, play golf, and hike.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Norma; daughter, Diane Gomez and husband, Maurie, of Davenport, IA; daughter, Barbara Fujimoto, and husband, Charlie, of Tucson, AZ; his brother, Don, of Mountain Home, AK; grandchildren: Jason (Monique) Gomez, Jeremy Gomez, Corey Fujimoto, and Schyler Fujimoto; great grandchildren: Blake Gomez, Renee Gomez, Mia Gomez, Mauricio Gomez, and Elliot Gomez.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, and a baby sister, Mary Ruth.