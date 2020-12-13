Menu
Richard Lee Hofmann
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Richard Lee Hofmann

September 25, 1929-December 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Richard Lee Hofmann, 91, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook. Private family services will be livestreamed via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheRunge) on Monday, December 14, and he will be laid to rest in National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Rich was born to Albert and Catherine Hofmann, September 25, 1929, in Greenfield, IA. He married Norma Kirlin on December 22, 1951, in Greenfield, IA. Rich witnessed the testing of the H-Bomb on the island of Eniwetok, in 1954 as part of his 4 year Naval Service during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in accounting. After graduating from college, he and Norma moved to Bettendorf, IA. They had two daughters, Diane and Barbara. He worked as a cost accountant and retired as head cashier for IH in East Moline. Rich was a lifetime member of the American Legion, an active member of the LeClaire Lions and Asbury Methodist Church. After his retirement, he and Norma wintered in Tucson, AZ, for over 20 years. He liked to travel, do carpentry, bowl, play golf, and hike.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Norma; daughter, Diane Gomez and husband, Maurie, of Davenport, IA; daughter, Barbara Fujimoto, and husband, Charlie, of Tucson, AZ; his brother, Don, of Mountain Home, AK; grandchildren: Jason (Monique) Gomez, Jeremy Gomez, Corey Fujimoto, and Schyler Fujimoto; great grandchildren: Blake Gomez, Renee Gomez, Mia Gomez, Mauricio Gomez, and Elliot Gomez.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, and a baby sister, Mary Ruth.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Norma and her family. I thank you for always doing whatever you could to help Rich continue to live his best life for as ling as he could! I have missed seeing Rich's smile this year! I was always i awe of his hard work and determination to keep moving! Hugs and prayers from all of us at Rock Steady Boxing Genesis!!!
Danielle Roberts
December 15, 2020
Norma and Diane and family. So sorry to hear about your loss. I know how your heart is sad and we all thought he was a great guy and a friend to all. RIP Rich
Tom Hopkins
December 14, 2020
Dear Diane and family, I'm sorry to see that your Dad passed. Hugs to all of you.
Patty Altman-Leeds
December 14, 2020
Our sympathy to you, Norma. May Rich be in peace after such a long struggle.
Arlene & Gene Vincent
December 13, 2020
