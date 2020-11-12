Richard J. Flores Sr.

April 22, 1931-November 9, 2020

BETTENDORF-Richard J. Flores Sr., 89 of Bettendorf, passed away, surrounded by his family on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. Due to the pandemic, the family will have private family graveside services at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26.

Richard was born on April 22, 1931 in Moline, IL, the son of Jesse and Carmen (Alvarado) Flores. He married Colleen McGovern on January 31, 1959 in Galesburg, IL. They were later divorced. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Rock Island High School.

Richard worked at the Rock Island National Arsenal for 30 years, as an Arms Specialist. Richard was an avid Hawkeye fan, he enjoyed walking and riding bicycles. He loved the sun and warm weather. He was very kind to everyone and would give the shirt off of his back and his last dollar.

Survivors include his children, James (Jodi) Guzzo, Jeffery (Nitaya) Guzzo, Richard Flores Jr., Cynthia Flores, Pamela (Bryan) Kraus, grandchildren, Melissa Guzzo, Molly (Cody) Sullivan, James (Becca) Drummond, Dalton Sereno, Kirsty Flores, Christopher Flores, Johnathan Flores, Austin Flores, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, sister, Janet Reyes, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Ralph Flores, Fred Flores, Joseph Flores and sisters, Mary Salais and Millie Ruiz.

The family would like to thank those who took special care of Richard at a time when he needed it most, including, Molly and Cody Sullivan, and

Genesis hospice nurse, Casey. They would also like to thank those taking part in the service including, David Navarro, and Father Peter of St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona, Illinois.

