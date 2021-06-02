Richard "Dick" Keith

DAVENPORT-Richard "Dick" Keith, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, May 30, 2021, following complications from a brief illness. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services; instead, Dick wanted to be remembered as he was through the years by those who knew him. A private burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com, or by mail at Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807. Memorials may be made in his name to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue or the American Lung Association.

Dick's family was important to him, and he was very proud of his daughters and granddaughters. Dick was a true sports enthusiast who especially rooted for the Iowa Hawkeyes and St Louis Cardinals (and the Chicago Cubs, when the Cardinals weren't involved!). In earlier years, he was passionate about his bowling and golf, bowling in numerous leagues and golfing with his weekly foursome. An avid fisherman, he looked forward to Minnesota vacations and sometimes catching the big one. He loved people, especially making them laugh with his perfectly-timed stories. In later years, he enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzle, where he was rarely stumped by a clue.

Dick proudly served for four years in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees, assigned primarily to the construction of the Cubi Point Naval Air Station in the Philippines. He went on to a career as a union electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 145, and was proud of the many construction projects he contributed to in the area.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, Joyce; daughters, Traci Gerth and Tari (Bob) Saul; granddaughters, Allie Saul and Olivia Saul; sisters-in-law, Sandra Edmonds, Cheryl Fleming, and Nancy Fleming; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks the caring staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the compassionate care they provided during Dick's final days.