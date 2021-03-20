Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "R.R." Kelley
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel
2610 Manufacturing Dr
Clinton, IA

Richard "R.R." Kelley

April 22, 1933-March 17, 2021

Richard "R.R." Kelley passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Alverno on St. Patrick's Day, his most favorite holiday of the year. Cremation rites have been according with no services taking place. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Richard was born on April 22, 1933 in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of Harley and Margaret (Dwyer) Kelley. He attended Fairfield Schools and was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield High School. Upon graduation he was employed by Western Electric (A.T.&T.) for 37 years. After he retired for two years, he went back to work at Clinton Community College in the maintenance department at the GATSI Center for 10 years.

He served four years in the Iowa National Guard and then the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Jean Ann Rowan in Asbury, Iowa. Together, they raised four children; Ted, Kevin, Mike, and Erin.

Richard was a life member of the AMVETS, life member of the Eagles Club, and a member of the Moose. The family loved the Mississippi river and spent every summer at their cabin in Albany, Illinois. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Football fan and spent every home game Saturday in Kinnick Stadium for many years.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jean, two sons – Ted (Martha) Kelley of Gilbert, Arizona and Kevin Kelley of Clinton, Iowa one daughter – Erin (Spencer) Bezozo, of Chandler, Arizona, Grandchildren – Gillian, Brianna, and Ryan all of Arizona, and Lukas of Davenport, Iowa, Sisters-in-law – Jeri Malli of Clinton and Jill Housenga of Camanche, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son – Michael (1-11-2007) and brothers-in-law – Ron Malli, Harry Housenga, and Jim Rowan of Federal Way, WA.

A memorial will be established.

THOSE WE LOVE DON'T GO AWAY, THEY WALK BESIDE US EVERY DAY, UNSEEN, UNHEARD, BUT ALWAYS NEAR, STILL LOVED, STILL MISSED, AND VERY DEAR. – AN IRISH BLESSING.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
From your friends at NthDegree
March 24, 2021
Jean: I am so sorry to hear about Kelley we went way back and he was one of my favorite people Some of the best memories on the road was when we were staying in your cabin on the river I hope the love you get from all your friends will help you through this awful time and as for you Kelley my friend R.I.P Once again I am so sorry
Truman Staecker
March 22, 2021
My sympathy to Dicks family. He was a high school friend, and a good man. I am sure you will miss him, but he did have a life well lived. Nothing can ever take away all the happy memories made while we had him with us. LEN
Leonard Gilbert
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results