Richard "R.R." Kelley

April 22, 1933-March 17, 2021

Richard "R.R." Kelley passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Alverno on St. Patrick's Day, his most favorite holiday of the year. Cremation rites have been according with no services taking place. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Richard was born on April 22, 1933 in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of Harley and Margaret (Dwyer) Kelley. He attended Fairfield Schools and was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield High School. Upon graduation he was employed by Western Electric (A.T.&T.) for 37 years. After he retired for two years, he went back to work at Clinton Community College in the maintenance department at the GATSI Center for 10 years.

He served four years in the Iowa National Guard and then the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Jean Ann Rowan in Asbury, Iowa. Together, they raised four children; Ted, Kevin, Mike, and Erin.

Richard was a life member of the AMVETS, life member of the Eagles Club, and a member of the Moose. The family loved the Mississippi river and spent every summer at their cabin in Albany, Illinois. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Football fan and spent every home game Saturday in Kinnick Stadium for many years.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jean, two sons – Ted (Martha) Kelley of Gilbert, Arizona and Kevin Kelley of Clinton, Iowa one daughter – Erin (Spencer) Bezozo, of Chandler, Arizona, Grandchildren – Gillian, Brianna, and Ryan all of Arizona, and Lukas of Davenport, Iowa, Sisters-in-law – Jeri Malli of Clinton and Jill Housenga of Camanche, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son – Michael (1-11-2007) and brothers-in-law – Ron Malli, Harry Housenga, and Jim Rowan of Federal Way, WA.

A memorial will be established.

THOSE WE LOVE DON'T GO AWAY, THEY WALK BESIDE US EVERY DAY, UNSEEN, UNHEARD, BUT ALWAYS NEAR, STILL LOVED, STILL MISSED, AND VERY DEAR. – AN IRISH BLESSING.