Richard A. "Scooter" Lodico
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Richard A. "Scooter" Lodico

February 9, 1952-September 24, 2021

Richard A. "Scooter" Lodico, 69, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Fountains, Bettendorf, after a long battle with Parkinson's. It was Mr. Lodico's request no services be held. Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Scooter was born on February 9, 1952 in Moline, a son of Sam and Gladys (Groth) Lodico. He married Laurie Green on February 12, 1982 in Rock Island. Scooter worked at the John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan for 30 years before his retirement. He was an avid softball player.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie; daughter and son in law, Brandi and Ernie Cychosz, Rock Island; brother and sister in law, Jim and Marcia Lodico, Hampton; sister and brother in law, Connie and Mike Wilkens, Moline; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Scooter was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sandy Morgan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts were saddened when we heard of Scooter´s passing. Thoughts and prayers for you all. So many fond memories. May his memory be eternal
Mary Kay Eckert
Friend
September 30, 2021
Laurie, My condolences to you and Brandi. You always had great stories to tell of Scooter! Ellen
Ellen (Miller) Bloomingdale
September 28, 2021
Laurie and Brandi, we are so sorry to hear of Scooters passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers and have our deepest sympathy. Please let us know if we can help you in any way.
Dan and Linda Kiddoo
Work
September 27, 2021
Dear Laurie, My condolences and prayers to you and your family on the loss of your husband. God bless.
Cheryl Zimanek
Other
September 27, 2021
Laurie, I was so sorry to hear of Scooter´s passing. I hope all of your memories of the good times you had with Scooter will comfort you in the coming days and weeks. Warmly, Joani Nagle
Joani Nagle
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Scooters passing. I cherished him standing as Mike's best man at are wedding. I know in my heart that Scooter is playing Softball with Mike and Joe Amador. again.
Janet Hancks.
Friend
September 27, 2021
I am so sad to hear of the loss of a friend from my childhood. We were neighbors and I will always remember Scooter and all of the Lodico family with nothing but love and great memories. Prayers to all the family and friends.
Linda Campbell McChurch
Family
September 27, 2021
