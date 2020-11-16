Richard M. Castel

July 24, 1932-November 14, 2020

Davenport-Richard M. Castel, 88, of Davenport, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. A visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. A private service will take place with burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Richard was born on July 24, 1932 in Davenport, the son of David and Rosie (Reyes) Castel. He was proud to have grown up in Cook's Point area of town. He served our country in the Army as part of First Platoon Company B - 48th Armored Infantry Battalion - Combat Command B. He was honored to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Richard was united in marriage to Theresa Segura on September 13, 1952 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. They have shared 68 years of marriage.

Richard worked for over 50 years with Sivyer Steel and simultaneously worked at Frank's Foundry for 25 of those years.

Richard was a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed working on cars. For many years he plowed and shoveled driveways and sidewalks for many elderly family members, never charging a dime.

Survivors are his wife, Theresa: children: Barb, Ruth, Jay (Kris) Pat, Connie (Jeffrey) Gus (Dawn) and Karol; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Tim and an infant daughter Sharon. May they rest in peace.

