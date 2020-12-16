Richard A. Meyer

January 29, 1938 - December 13, 2020

Davenport - Richard A. Meyer, 82, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Ivy at Davenport, due to complications from Covid-19.

There will be no services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

Rick was born January 29, 1938, in Davenport, the son of Wilford B. and Gwen E. (Miner) Meyer. He ran his own wholesale grocery business and later was a truck driver.

He is survived by his twin sisters, Sue Ellen Dotson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sally Elaine Freeman of Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Franc Freeman.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Hospice Compassus for their compassionate care of Rick in his last weeks and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.