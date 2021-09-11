Richard Dean "Dick" Moomey

February 29, 1932-September 7, 2021

Richard Dean "Dick" Moomey was born on Leap Year, February 29, 1932 in Muscatine, Iowa to Fred and Victoria (Edington) Moomey. Dick graduated from Davenport High School. He married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Maren Evans on June 6, 1953 at Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Dick was proudly employed at Alcoa for 37 years and was a past president of Alcoa's 25 Year Club. After retirement, he worked as a groundskeeper at Sunrise Golf Course, keeping the greens looking perfect for his viewing from his backyard.

Along with his wife, Dick was blessed to raise Robert Jones, a cousin who became their son. They also raised their great-granddaughter, Kayla Martinez (Jones) with pride. Dick was instrumental in helping raise the last three generations of his family. Dick was a proud grandfather of William Jones of Davenport, Jennifer Gahagan (Dave) of Davenport, Heather Jones of Davenport and Todd (Susan) Saldivar of Marietta, GA. Dick loved being "Pa" to great-grandchildren Delaney, Hunter, Hayden, Henry, Brenley, Kase, Savi and Rhys.

He is survived by his loving wife Maren Moomey, son Robert Jones, brother Lyle (LaVera) Moomey of Hepler, KS, sisters Phyllis (Leon) Johannsen of Hot Springs Village, AR, Janis (Ken) Taylor of Foley, AL and Patricia (Verne) Stevenson of Ocala, FL. Dick is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, three nephews and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece Kristie Johannsen, and his daughter-in-law Nancy Jones, and grandson Mark Saldivar.

Dick truly was the life of the party and an expert entertainer. As a leap year baby, he especially loved to celebrate his birthday. He will be fondly remembered as an avid bowler and passionate golfer, where he achieved two holes in one. He also enjoyed fishing, a cold beer and entertaining friends and family. Throughout the years, Dick always had a canine companion or two that he adored. He never missed an opportunity to lend a hand to those who needed help and to give advice to those who wanted it (or not); Dick was a man who spoke the truth.

Dick touched so many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will be missed fiercely by all who knew him and will be remembered forever.

A visitation will be held at Weerts Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., on Monday, September 13th. Funeral Services will be immediately following at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.