Richard P. O'Leary

July 25, 1934 - October 9, 2020

On Friday, October 9, 2020, Richard P. O'Leary, loving husband and friend, passed away at the age of 86 in San Jose, CA

Dick was born July 25, 1934 in Davenport, IA to Arthur and Bernice (Fenelon) O'Leary. After graduating from the former St. Ambrose Academy in 1952, Dick served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958, stationed in San Diego, CA. He returned home and received his BA in Engineering from Iowa State University in 1962. On June 20, 1964, he married Grace Annette McKim in Davenport.

Dick's career included engineering positions with Lockheed Martin and General Electric, eventually settling in San Jose, CA in 1970.

Dick had a passion for aviation, WWII history, computers and reading. As a hands-on engineer, he loved taking on projects to repair and update things. He volunteered for 15 years at Sacred Heart as a bookkeeper, and was a member of Senior Net, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and Holy Spirit Church. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Dick was preceded in death by his father, Arthur, his mother, Bernice and his brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife Grace, stepsiblings Ken (Deanna) Wolf, Sue Wolf, Ruth Ann (Jim) Ramsey, Jean (Roger) Coleman and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service and Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

