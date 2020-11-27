Richard Patrick "Pat" MacKenna

September 13, 1945 - November 24, 2020

Bettendorf - Richard Patrick "Pat" MacKenna, 75, of Bettendorf went to Heaven on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment, with military honors, will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. His services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page just prior to the service starting. Memorials may be directed to the Leiomyosarcoma Support & Direct Research Foundation by visiting their website at https://lmsdr.org/ or to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

Pat was born on September 13, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of John and Jane (Starner) MacKenna. Following high school he continued his education at St. Edwards University where he earned a bachelors degree in business. In 1969, Pat entered the U.S. Army serving as 1st Lieutenant. While serving in the Army, he met the love of his life, Mary "Sandi" Burns. On June 25, 1972, they were united in marriage at Callaway Gardens in Hamilton, Georgia. Pat worked as sales manager for Quanex, formerly Nichols Aluminum.

Spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, was very important to Pat. He had a great appreciation for nature, whether he was going for walks, taking family vacations to various national parks, or riding his BMW motorcycle with his wife on the back. He simply loved being outside taking walks with his dogs and enjoying all of God's creation. Pat enjoyed acting and performed in "Of Mice and Men" while in college, and most recently with the Barn Theatre in "It's A Wonderful Life." He was known for his infectious laugh, great sense of humor, and his impromptu one-liners that always made those around him smile. Pat was great with children and will be remembered as a loving and kind family man.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Mary "Sandi" MacKenna of Bettendorf; daughter, Erin (Vip) Sandhir of Northfield, Illinois; son, Michael (Beth) MacKenna of Bettendorf; sisters, Mary Jane MacKenna and Chris (Rick) Friedl; six grandchildren, Patrick, Charles, Timothy, and Anna MacKenna, Decker and Cameron Sandhir; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Harford.

Online condolences may be shared with Pat's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.