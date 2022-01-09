Richard Lee "Dick" Peasley

January 27, 1947-January 7, 2022

DEWITT-Richard Lee "Dick" Peasley, 74, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Westwing Place in DeWitt, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 West Kimberly Road, Davenport. Pastor Nancy Weingartner will officiate. Burial will follow at Clinton Lawn Cemetery, in Clinton.

Dick was born January 27, 1947, to Joseph W. and Esther V. (Hagenson) Peasley in Clinton, Iowa. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1965, and attended Clinton Community College. Dick married Renae Schroeder on August 24, 1968, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. In 1970, he graduated from the Davenport Police Academy and began his career in law enforcement with the Clinton Police Department. He joined the DeWitt Police Department in 1977, where he was soon promoted to Lieutenant and then appointed Chief of Police in 1980. After retiring in 2002, Dick served with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department as a Courtroom Security Bailiff and later Jailer/Correctional Officer.

He was formerly a member of Chancy Lutheran Church in Clinton for many years, and currently a member of St. Matthew Lutheran in Davenport. He and Renae were members of the Joymakers Club at church, where they enjoyed many fun activities with the group. He was very active within the church, chairing the endowment committee, serving on the call committee, and acting as lay assistant to the pastor. He also participated in a weekly Bible study that he greatly treasured. Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. They meant the world to him. He loved his summer fishing trips to Chetek, Wisconsin, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs, and spending special times with his wife of 53 years.He is survived by his wife, Renae; children, a daughter, Michelle (David) Hoffmann of Clinton, a son, Michael (Kelly) Peasley of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Nicole (Grant) Weber, Matthew Hoffmann, Alison and Lauren Peasley; his identical twin brother, Steven (Louise) Peasley of Boone; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, David John, and sisters, Barbara Naeve and Beverly Schutte.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

