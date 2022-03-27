Richard W. Ryan

August 4, 1941-March 24, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Richard W. Ryan, 80, a resident of Eldridge, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday at St. Ann's and 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard was born August 4, 1941 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Ambrose and Norma (Lovejoy) Ryan. He married Sherril Ranson, July 2, 1960 at St. Ann Catholic Church.

Richard served his country in the United States Airforce from 1960 – 1968. He worked in the maintenance department for 3M for 31 years, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed the Indy 500, NASCAR, Iowa Hawkeye Football and Basketball, and traveling. He loved road trips with his brother, Tim, with stops along the way designated by Starbucks.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sherril; children, Christine Ryan of Eldridge, Jeffrey Ryan of Durant, David (Susan) Ryan of Davenport, Greg (Lisa) Ryan of Great Falls, Montana, and John Ryan of Eldridge; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lawrence (Mary Lue) Ryan of Huntsville, Alabama, Mary (Chuck) Sethness of Land O'Lakes, Wisconsin, and Norman (Rebecca) Ryan of San Diego, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Noel and Timothy.

