Richard Carl "Schmitty" Schmidt

October 5, 1956-April 13, 2022

Richard Carl "Schmitty" Schmidt, 65, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11 am until 1 pm at the Christian Center Church, 2103 3rd Street in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Schmitty was born in Davenport on October 5, 1956, the son of Charles and Kathleen (Baasch) Schmidt. He started his career in construction and went on to be an independent contractor owning RS Construction for close to ten years. He loved watching the Kansas City Chiefs and NASCAR, especially Sterling Marling and Kyle Busch, fishing with his kids in their younger days and spending time with his grandkids on the family farm. Most recently, he spent a lot of his time with and taking care of his sister, Cathy and his beloved dog, "Boy."

Those left to cherish his memory include his children; Jessica (Jonathan) Miller, Dubuque and Bradley (Ashley) Schmidt, Bettendorf, grandchildren: Colton Terry and Mila Miller, siblings: Pastor Harry (Donna) Schmidt, Wheeling, IL, Shirley (Bruce) Hildebrant, Davenport, Chuck Schmidt, Phoenix, Scott Schmidt and Cathy Schmidt, both of Davenport and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, and sister, Charlene and her husband, Mike Seamer preceded him in death.