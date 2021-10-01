Menu
Quad-City Times
Richard D. Skulte
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Richard D. Skulte

September 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Richard D. Skulte, 81, Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, Illinois. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Roxann) Skulte of Davenport, Stacey (Robb) Nelms of Geneseo, Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Laren (Brad) Simon, Logan Skulte, Robyn and Jake Nelms; and his sister-in-law, Linda (Dan) Erickson.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
