Richard D. Skulte

September 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Richard D. Skulte, 81, Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, Illinois. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Roxann) Skulte of Davenport, Stacey (Robb) Nelms of Geneseo, Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Laren (Brad) Simon, Logan Skulte, Robyn and Jake Nelms; and his sister-in-law, Linda (Dan) Erickson.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.