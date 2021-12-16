Menu
Rickey L. "Rick" Schumann
Davenport Central High School
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Rickey "Rick" L. Schumann

January 25, 1952-December 13, 2021

Rickey "Rick" L. Schumann, 69, of Davenport passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics of Scott County or to the Handicapped Development Center.

Rick was born on January 25, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Keith and Marjorie (Dowell) Schumann. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1970. He later served as a private in the U.S. Army National Guard before being honorably discharged in 1973. On September 5, 1981, he married Virginia "Ginnie" K. Weedon in Davenport. Rick worked as a machine operator at Alcoa until his retirement in 2006. He then worked as a parts delivery driver at IWI Motor Works until officially retiring in 2020. He enjoyed spending time in his "man cave", fishing, stock car racing, and he participated in various local bowling leagues.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Ginnie Schumann of Davenport; his children, Joseph (Tiffany) Schumann of Greenville, South Carolina, Dale (Heather) Schumann of Marion, Iowa, James Schumann of Bettendorf, Rita Schumann of Davenport; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his mother, Marjorie Schumann of Bettendorf; sister, Wendy (Douglas Ahnquist) Peterson of Davenport; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Keith; and a sister, Deborah Phillips.

Online condolences may be shared with Rick's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh My! Ginny, Joe, James, Rita, Uncle Jim- I am so,so sorry that I missed the visitation, the funeral, the opportunity to somehow support you during what had to have been a very hard time. I only found out yesterday from a friend I went to school with. Had I known - I´d have been there. Rickey was one of the kindest people I´ve ever known - absolutely one of the best husbands and Fathers I´ve known, (Him and Rita at Prom - has my heart to this day.) My prayers, my heart are with you. Teri Ashford
Teri Ashford
Family
January 5, 2022
I work with Rick At Alcoa and we all had a good times working together he will truly be miss by all
Bryan Briggs
December 18, 2021
The loss of Rick just leaves us numb. He was my friend for 41 years, we worked together, then fished, bowled. I have many great memories of Rick, one of my favorites was our fishing trip to Wisconsin . You will be missed.
Robert Swanson
December 17, 2021
Marge so sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Sharon Imming
December 16, 2021
