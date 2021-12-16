Rickey "Rick" L. Schumann

January 25, 1952-December 13, 2021

Rickey "Rick" L. Schumann, 69, of Davenport passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics of Scott County or to the Handicapped Development Center.

Rick was born on January 25, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Keith and Marjorie (Dowell) Schumann. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1970. He later served as a private in the U.S. Army National Guard before being honorably discharged in 1973. On September 5, 1981, he married Virginia "Ginnie" K. Weedon in Davenport. Rick worked as a machine operator at Alcoa until his retirement in 2006. He then worked as a parts delivery driver at IWI Motor Works until officially retiring in 2020. He enjoyed spending time in his "man cave", fishing, stock car racing, and he participated in various local bowling leagues.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Ginnie Schumann of Davenport; his children, Joseph (Tiffany) Schumann of Greenville, South Carolina, Dale (Heather) Schumann of Marion, Iowa, James Schumann of Bettendorf, Rita Schumann of Davenport; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his mother, Marjorie Schumann of Bettendorf; sister, Wendy (Douglas Ahnquist) Peterson of Davenport; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Keith; and a sister, Deborah Phillips.

