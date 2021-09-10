Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ricky Lee Bonney
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Ricky Lee Bonney

June 11, 1970-September 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Ricky Lee Bonney, 51, of Davenport, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 3-6 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurses Association. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ricky was born June 11, 1970 in Davenport. He was the son of Paul A. and Colleen M. (Ihrig) Bonney. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, his favorite driver being Rusty Wallace. He enjoyed his collection of sports memorabilia and was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Those left to honor his memory include his father, Paul A. Bonney, sister, Melissa (Chuck) Appleby, niece, Breann Appleby and nephew, Bailey Appleby all of Davenport, great niece and nephew, Addi and Sekani and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including a special aunt, Donna Bonney.

His mother and brother, Paul W. Bonney preceded him in death.

Ricky's family would like to give a special thanks to all the health care providers throughout the years especially to VNA for all the loving care shown to him. In addition a special thanks to the many special friends who are dearly cherished! Your kindness will never be forgotten!


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear about the boys. Used to see them rolling around on Locust St years ago. Always wanted to stop and say hi, but didn´t, never enough time. They were pry heading to the Circle.
Bill & Marcia Brandt
Friend
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results