Ricky Lee Bonney

June 11, 1970-September 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Ricky Lee Bonney, 51, of Davenport, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 3-6 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurses Association. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ricky was born June 11, 1970 in Davenport. He was the son of Paul A. and Colleen M. (Ihrig) Bonney. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, his favorite driver being Rusty Wallace. He enjoyed his collection of sports memorabilia and was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Those left to honor his memory include his father, Paul A. Bonney, sister, Melissa (Chuck) Appleby, niece, Breann Appleby and nephew, Bailey Appleby all of Davenport, great niece and nephew, Addi and Sekani and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including a special aunt, Donna Bonney.

His mother and brother, Paul W. Bonney preceded him in death.

Ricky's family would like to give a special thanks to all the health care providers throughout the years especially to VNA for all the loving care shown to him. In addition a special thanks to the many special friends who are dearly cherished! Your kindness will never be forgotten!