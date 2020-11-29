Rita Evelyn McAllister Callahan

1930 - November 25, 2020

Davenport- Rita Evelyn McAllister Callahan, 90, of Davenport, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 25th, at home surrounded by her children.

She was raised in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Belick and John Leo McAllister.

She attended Sacred Heart Cathedral Grade School, Immaculate Conception Academy, Marycrest College and St. Ambrose College. She worked as a secretary at the Chicago Tribune, later moving back to Davenport to work at Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Company where she met her future husband, Francis "Bonnie" Callahan.

They were married on April 29, 1961 at Holy Family Church, Davenport. They were married 32 years. They have three children, Kathleen Callahan, Brian Callahan, & Mary (Matt) Thompson, all of Davenport. She was loving "Mum" to her three grandsons, Robert, Sean, & Hugh Thompson, who always put a smile on her face. She was also "Aunt Rita" to her 10 Mack nieces, nephews & their spouses.

Rita was a lifelong Sacred Heart parishioner, very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed many trips to Ireland. She was honored to be the St. Patrick Society Irish Mother of the Year in 2007. Rita was a gifted artist, calligrapher, and photographer earning her awards in local contests. She recognized uniqueness through the lens of a camera.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Gene, brother-in-law Bob Callahan, sister-in-law & husband Marguerite & Don Mack.

Thank you to all Mom's care providers over the last several years, & Dr. Karl Treiber, Genesis VNA and Hospice nurses who provided great comfort to her and her family.

Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Private services will take place at Sacred Heart Cathedral with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.