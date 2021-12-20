Menu
Rita Joan Johnson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Rita Joan Johnson

December 30, 1936-December, 15, 2021

Rita Joan Johnson, 84, Phoenix, joined her heavenly family on December, 15, 2021. Her life will be celebrated in Phoenix, AZ and Davenport, Iowa where she will, once again, be by her husband's side at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local organization supporting families, women, children, or veterans in need.

Rita was born on December 30, 1936, the only child of Dale & Doris (Smith) Vickrey, in Bakersfield, CA. She married Howard A. Johnson, on January 8, 1956, in Princeton, IL. Their three children are, J. Keith Johnson, Kendall R. Johnson and Margo J. (Johnson) McInnis.

She opened her heart and home to people in need and her generosity was evident to those who crossed her path. Many who still to this day are considered and treated like family.

Her never ending energy, creative and artistic flair was undeniable in every thing she touched. Whether babysitting, teaching preschool, directing teenagers in church musicals, flower arranging, activity books for kids & seniors clubs, making unique crafts to sell at craft shows, her "Prairie Lady' character where she shared historic stories of her character's life on the prairie, or planning sales conferences. She attacked all projects with joy and energy. She retired from Modern Woodmen of America.

Left to honor her memory is her son, J. Keith and Amy Johnson, Rathdrum, ID; daughter, Margo & Chadwick McInnis, Phoenix, AZ; brother in law Dean Tubbs, Appleton, MN; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kendall R. Johnson; husband Howard A. Johnson; her parents; Dale & Doris Vickrey Johnson; twin great grandchildren; Christian & Skylar Johnson; and nephew Tommy Tubbs.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
Rita was one of my dearest friends. She was always very wise, caring, helpful, and generous. Rita will be greatly missed by many of us... Thank God for Rita Johnson!
Ron Semran
Friend
December 23, 2021
So much love and energy in a small package!!
Mille Douglas
Other
December 22, 2021
I´m Truly sorry for your loss. She was quite a talented lady. The family is in my thoughts and prayers .
Lori Moughler
December 20, 2021
