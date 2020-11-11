Robert and Betty Washam

May 14, 1937-November 06, 2020, July 17, 1937-November 06, 2020

Memorial Funeral Services and visitation for Robert L. "Bob" Washam, 83, and Betty L. Washam, 83, residents of Bettendorf, will be Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4-6p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Per their wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Private Inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Robert died Friday, November 06, 2020 at Trinity at Terrace Point Medical Center, Bettendorf. Betty also died Friday, November 06, 2020 at their home in Bettendorf.

Robert Lee Washam was born May 14, 1937 in Davenport, a son of Henderson and Peral (Haines) Washam. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Bob was a member of the Navy SeaBees. Betty Lee Smith was born July 17, 1937 in Bellfarm, Kentucky, a daughter of Paul and Maddie Lee (Dotson) Smith. They were married June 7, 1957. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Bob worked as a plant operator for Davenport Water Company, retiring after 31 years. He enjoyed all Bettendorf athletics, especially wrestling, the Hawkeyes, and working on cars. There was nothing he could not fix. Betty grew up in West Virginia, a coal miner's daughter. She was taught never to waste anything. She enjoyed gardening, all Bettendorf athletics, and cherished her time with family and friends.

Those left to honor their memory include their children: Allen Washam, Kansas City, Missouri; Curtis Washam, Bettendorf; and Randy (Tess) Washam, Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren: Ian, Cody, Mariah, and Robert; his siblings: Roy Washam, Davenport and Lois Moore, Pleasant Valley; her siblings: Ruby Ware, Gardin, West Virginia and Dee "Cookie" (Kenny) Bruffey, Durant. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Paul, Clarence and Richard. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Millard Smith, McKinley Smith, Wanda Walters Emerson and infant brother, Levi Smith.

