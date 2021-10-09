Robert L. Anderson

March 6, 1940-October 6, 2021

BETTENDORF-Robert L. Anderson, 81, of Bettendorf, formerly of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf. Services for Mr. Anderson will be 11 am, Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport or to the University of Iowa Holden Cancer Center, Iowa City.

Robert was born on March 6, 1940 in Burlington, a son of James Anderson and Geraldine (Gehle) Anderson. He married Kathleen Daily on July 31, 1960 in Burlington. Bob had worked for General Electric Co., Burlington for 30 years. Bob was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Mr. Anderson had served in both the Iowa National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve. Bob enjoyed photography and working with computers and electronics. He was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Patricia (Jeff) Hasselmann, Ankeny, Iowa and Cindy (Paul) Dobroski, Port Byron; grandchildren, Morgan Dobroski, Bangkok, Thailand, Hannah Dobroski, Iowa City, Michael Dobroski, Iowa City and Charles Hasselmann, Des Moines; a brother, Kent (Barbara) Anderson, Roseburg, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.

