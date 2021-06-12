Menu
Robert Baenziger Jr.
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Robert Baenziger, Jr.

December 9, 1966-June 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert L. "Bob" Baenziger, Jr., 54, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Stockton, IA.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private family burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 711, Blue Grass, IA. A memorial fund has been established.

Bob was born December 9, 1966 in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Linda (Hitchcock) Baenziger, Sr. He married Melissa Biggs on May 5, 1995 in Davenport. He has recently spent time with his significant other, Liza Bisbee.

Bob graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1985. He was the owner of a construction business.

Bob was a member and past Commander of American Legion Post 711, Blue Grass, IA. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, water sports, and traveling. Most of all he loved gathering with his family and close friends.

Survivors include his children, Quinton (Alissa) Baenziger, West Des Moines and his first grandchild expected in December; Emily Baenziger, Davenport; mother, Linda Baenziger, Davenport; sisters, Tami (Chris) Jamruk, Breese, IL and Brigitte (Mike) Abbey, Broken Arrow, OK and brothers, Jeff (Emily) Baenziger, Broken Arrow, OK and Ulrich Baenziger, Ely, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baenziger, Sr.

The family wishes to thank the firefighters of New Liberty, Durant, Bennett, Dixon, Walcott, and Maysville.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about Bob. Even though I have not seen him in a while, I still considered him one of my good friends. We used to snowmobile together with our boys, camp with him and his family and were invited over to their house in Rock Island. I met Bob when I worked for Ryan & Associates and when he owned B&B Insulation. A Great Man. Great Family. Rest Easy Bob.
Tim Solis
Friend
June 21, 2021
We would like to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family and want keep you all in our thoughts&prayers.Your fellow Legionere,JC Frank Post 711
JOHN FRANK
Friend
June 17, 2021
We want to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family,we would Like keep you all in our thoughts and prayers,your fellow Legionere J C Frank
JOHN FRANK
Friend
June 17, 2021
Roger Fors
June 14, 2021
To Linda, sorry for your loss Linda, prayers and hugs to you and your family.
Ron and Pam Canterbury
June 14, 2021
My condolences to the family. He was a great man! Rip Bob.
David Struve
Friend
June 14, 2021
