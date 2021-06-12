Robert Baenziger, Jr.

December 9, 1966-June 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert L. "Bob" Baenziger, Jr., 54, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Stockton, IA.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private family burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 711, Blue Grass, IA. A memorial fund has been established.

Bob was born December 9, 1966 in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Linda (Hitchcock) Baenziger, Sr. He married Melissa Biggs on May 5, 1995 in Davenport. He has recently spent time with his significant other, Liza Bisbee.

Bob graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1985. He was the owner of a construction business.

Bob was a member and past Commander of American Legion Post 711, Blue Grass, IA. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, water sports, and traveling. Most of all he loved gathering with his family and close friends.

Survivors include his children, Quinton (Alissa) Baenziger, West Des Moines and his first grandchild expected in December; Emily Baenziger, Davenport; mother, Linda Baenziger, Davenport; sisters, Tami (Chris) Jamruk, Breese, IL and Brigitte (Mike) Abbey, Broken Arrow, OK and brothers, Jeff (Emily) Baenziger, Broken Arrow, OK and Ulrich Baenziger, Ely, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baenziger, Sr.

The family wishes to thank the firefighters of New Liberty, Durant, Bennett, Dixon, Walcott, and Maysville.

