Mr. Robert M. Banowetz

July 30, 1928-December 16, 2020

DEWITT-Mr. Robert M. Banowetz, 92, of DeWitt, Iowa, died early Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, at home.

Robert Martin Banowetz was born July 30, 1928, at home in Preston to the late Joseph and Pauline (Teshak) Banowetz. He served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954 and was discharged as a Sergeant. Robert farmed all of his life at Sugar Creek. He loved farming and was always willing to help the neighbors and others. Robert married Marguerite Mack October 14, 1967, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, Illinois.

He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sugar Creek and more recently at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Robert also was a member of the Preston American Legion Post. Robert and Marguerite were active for many years with the Preston Town and Country Twirlers Square Dance Club. They enjoyed traveling and seeing other parts of the country.

Surviving are his wife loving wife of 53 years, Marguerite; siblings, Evelyn (Jim) Costello of Charlotte, Rita Banowetz of Preston and Virl (Kathy) Banowetz of Maquoketa; nieces and nephews.

Also preceding Robert in death was his brother, Clarence.

The family will receive friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, with a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. Burial and military rites will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Sugar Creek.

