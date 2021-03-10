Menu
Robert Guy "Bob" Barstow
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Robert "Bob" Guy Barstow

August 28, 1940-March 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" Guy Barstow, 80, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11am with a visitation starting at 10am at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Bob was born on August 28, 1940 to Harold and Grace Barstow in Davenport, Iowa. Following high school Bob went on to work as a third generation printer at Fidlar Printing; he worked his way up in the printing plant to becoming plant manager. He retired in 2007 after 46 years. Bob was united in marriage to Delores Forari in 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. Family was very important to Bob and that was shown through his dedication of assisting and attending his children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Bob was an active member at Risen Christ Lutheran Church; he was a confirmation teacher, Sunday School teacher, and a youth group leader. During his free time, he enjoyed attending the University of Iowa Hawkeye wresting team matches and camping. Bob was responsible for the printing of the media guide, entry forms, and posters for the Bix for 24 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Delores; children: Pam Yocum, Lori (Bill) Cornwell, and Mark Alan Barstow; grandchildren: Tami (Mike) Gilanyi and Tony (Amber) Stephens; great-grandchildren: Greyson Guy Stephens, Steele Jean Gilanyi, Emery Rose Stephens, and great-grandson Gilanyi who is expected in April; siblings Jim (Adzie) Barstow and Linda (Russ) Mumm; brother-in-law Rick Forari; sister-in-law Lyn Simmons; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Rich Yocum, sister-in-law Donna (Ralph) Morris, and brother-in-law Ron Forari.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Risen Christ Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Risen Christ Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
So sorry to hear of his passing. A genuinely nice man, a friend and coworker of my father, and my first basketball coach at Zion Lutheran. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Bruce Brammann
March 10, 2021
Dude and Family. I am so sorry to hear if Bob's passing. He was a fun person to know He will be missed by so many people. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Love. Shirley
Shirley Forari
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bob´s passing. Always enjoyed working with him on swim team events. He was a very big accent to keeping the team going. I will be thinking of your family in your time of loss.
Grant Lemen
March 10, 2021
