Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Boock
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Send Flowers

Robert Boock

August 12, 1940-March 26, 2022

WHEATLAND-Robert Boock, age 81 of Wheatland, passed away on March 26, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland on Saturday April 2 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wheatland.

Robert was born August 12, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa to LeRoy and Lorena Weber Boock. He married Mary Greve on June 28, 1959 in Dixon, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter Laurie (Ronald) Reeder of Parker, CO; son Rodney (Julie) of Eldridge; grandchildren Rachel (Randy), Shelby, Lindsey (Brodie), Christopher (Elizabeth), Daniel, and Timothy; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann Greve of Eldridge and Sandra Loftus of Geneseo, IL; and brother-in-law Ronald Jones of Leclaire, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Elizabeth "Betty" Jones.

Bob was a lifelong farmer in the Wheatland area. He was a Wheatland school bus driver for 20 years. Bob was one of the originators, and first coordinator for the Wheatland Ambulance Service.

He was a true steward of the land and dedicated his life to community natural resource efforts, these included volunteer service in Pheasants Forever, Trumpeter Swan Restoration, the Clinton County Conservation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Bob was the recipient of the Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award for his work in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Diversity Program, focusing on the Trumpeter Swan.

Unfortunately, in 2016 Bob was diagnosed with the rare disease Amyloidosis, and courageously fought the disease ever since.

Memorials may be directed to the Amyloidosis Support, the Trumpeter Swan Society, or St. Paul's Church Food Program.

Chapman Funeral Home has Bob and his family in their care. Condolences and memories may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Wheatland, IA
Apr
2
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Wheatland, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.