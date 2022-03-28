Robert Boock

August 12, 1940-March 26, 2022

WHEATLAND-Robert Boock, age 81 of Wheatland, passed away on March 26, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland on Saturday April 2 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wheatland.

Robert was born August 12, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa to LeRoy and Lorena Weber Boock. He married Mary Greve on June 28, 1959 in Dixon, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter Laurie (Ronald) Reeder of Parker, CO; son Rodney (Julie) of Eldridge; grandchildren Rachel (Randy), Shelby, Lindsey (Brodie), Christopher (Elizabeth), Daniel, and Timothy; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann Greve of Eldridge and Sandra Loftus of Geneseo, IL; and brother-in-law Ronald Jones of Leclaire, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Elizabeth "Betty" Jones.

Bob was a lifelong farmer in the Wheatland area. He was a Wheatland school bus driver for 20 years. Bob was one of the originators, and first coordinator for the Wheatland Ambulance Service.

He was a true steward of the land and dedicated his life to community natural resource efforts, these included volunteer service in Pheasants Forever, Trumpeter Swan Restoration, the Clinton County Conservation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Bob was the recipient of the Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award for his work in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Diversity Program, focusing on the Trumpeter Swan.

Unfortunately, in 2016 Bob was diagnosed with the rare disease Amyloidosis, and courageously fought the disease ever since.

Memorials may be directed to the Amyloidosis Support, the Trumpeter Swan Society, or St. Paul's Church Food Program.

Chapman Funeral Home has Bob and his family in their care. Condolences and memories may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.