Robert "Bob" E. Braun

March 12, 1954-March 29, 2022

BLUE GRASS-Robert "Bob" E. Braun, 68, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 8 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorial Services will follow at 6:00 p.m., also at the Weerts Funeral Home. The family requests you dress casually and wear your favorite jeans and t-shirt (especially with your favorite beer logo) to properly honor Bob. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Bob was born March 12, 1954, to Arthur and Ethel (Hoover) Braun in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Davenport West High School. On August 4, 1979, Bob was united in marriage to Laura Challis. Together, they had three children: Brian, Chris, and Heather. Bob worked at Case from 1972 until his retirement. Following retirement, he continued working part time with RiverBend Transit. Bob enjoyed drinking his PBR, playing pool, listening to music, doing jigsaw puzzles with family and spending time with them vacationing to Daytona Beach. He was an avid Cardinals and Packers fan.

Bob will be missed by his children, Brian (Jeni) Braun, Chris (Kathy) Braun, and Heather (Ryan) Braun; and seven grandchildren: Chelsey, Kourtney, Hannah, Kaleb, Gunnar, Ethen, and Kaden. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Laura, in 2017; and a sister: Linda Kindig.

The family wants to extend special thanks to the Genesis Cancer Institute & Infusion Center, Bob's Genesis hospice nurse, Elise, and all the others who have helped with Bob's healthcare over the recent years.