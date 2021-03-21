Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Eldon Childers
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Robert Eldon Childers

March 19, 1945-March 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert Eldon Childers, 75, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12 pm at The Runge Mortuary with visitation starting at 10 am. His final resting place will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Buffalo, IA. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Robert was born March 19, 1945 in Davenport to Glen and Marie (Swiger) Childers. He served in the US Army. He worked as an ironworker for many years then farmed on a small farm prior to his retirement. In his earlier years, he raised Belgian horses and played euchre. He enjoyed traveling all over, especially to Mexico, mushroom hunting and fishing.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Tiffy (Todd) Buck, Moscow, IA; Robby Childers (Liz Baxa), Hastings, NE and Danny (fiancé, Amber Snyder), Davenport; grandchildren: Matthew (Ali) Crane, Alisha (Dillon) Myler; Morgan (Miranda) Jones; Andrew Powell and Khloe and Charlotte Childers; great grandchildren: Shyanne, William, Addy, Jackson and Mya Crane and Wylie Jones; siblings: Jerry (Nancy) Childers, Donald Childers, Sharon (Geoffrey) Myers, Randy (Marge) Childers and Steve Childers, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, including Bob Carter. His parents and a brother, Dennis preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mi más sentido pésame para la familia. Dios te tenga en su gloria y are cosas buenas para volverte a ver en esa otra vida. TE Extraño a diario cuando hablábamos por las mañanas y reíamos juntos(bruno) cuando miraba tus ojos a un lado del mar nunca olvidaré esa mirada. Mi familia siempre te recordará en México por siempre estarás en nuestros corazones
Nohelia
March 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family from the Braafhart family.
Sue Braafhart
March 23, 2021
Thinking of you Dan and your family
Dixie Sisco
March 23, 2021
Condolences from the Byers family.
Michael Byers
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results