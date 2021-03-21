Robert Eldon Childers

March 19, 1945-March 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert Eldon Childers, 75, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12 pm at The Runge Mortuary with visitation starting at 10 am. His final resting place will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Buffalo, IA.

Robert was born March 19, 1945 in Davenport to Glen and Marie (Swiger) Childers. He served in the US Army. He worked as an ironworker for many years then farmed on a small farm prior to his retirement. In his earlier years, he raised Belgian horses and played euchre. He enjoyed traveling all over, especially to Mexico, mushroom hunting and fishing.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Tiffy (Todd) Buck, Moscow, IA; Robby Childers (Liz Baxa), Hastings, NE and Danny (fiancé, Amber Snyder), Davenport; grandchildren: Matthew (Ali) Crane, Alisha (Dillon) Myler; Morgan (Miranda) Jones; Andrew Powell and Khloe and Charlotte Childers; great grandchildren: Shyanne, William, Addy, Jackson and Mya Crane and Wylie Jones; siblings: Jerry (Nancy) Childers, Donald Childers, Sharon (Geoffrey) Myers, Randy (Marge) Childers and Steve Childers, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, including Bob Carter. His parents and a brother, Dennis preceded him in death.