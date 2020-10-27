Menu
Robert Earl Euell

December 7, 1957-October 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Robert Earl Euell, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, IL.

Services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday October 30, 2020 at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island and livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/472229749. Visitation will be 11:00 am to service time. Burial will be in Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport.

Survivors include his children, Robert Clausen, Larhonda Pritchard; grandchildren, Quincy, Rodney; siblings, Willie, Annie, Letha, Cora; special friends, Russ and Renae, Barry, George and Mark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Glinnie.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
2106 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201
Oct
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
2106 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral services provided by:
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
To my uncle a little was known about the day God was going to call your name in life I loved you dearly in death I do the same it broke my heart to lose you you did not go alone for Part of Me went with you the day God called you home you left me peaceful memories your life is still my guide and I though I cannot see you are always at my side our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. We love you uncle Robert
XAVIER MCGHEE
Family
October 26, 2020