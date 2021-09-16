Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert B. "Bob" Hall
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Robert "Bob" B. Hall

May 31, 1939-September 14, 2021

MOLINE-Robert "Bob" Blaser Hall, 82, of Moline, IL, passed away Tuesday September 14, 2021 at his home.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial with military honors, presented by Milan American Legion, Post 569, will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com.



Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Connie, My sincere condolences on the loss of your husband. May God give you the strength to get through this most difficult time.
Sandra Moore
Other
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you all! I will miss seeing him at the office. Hugs to you all.
Janet from the office
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results