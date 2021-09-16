Robert "Bob" B. Hall

May 31, 1939-September 14, 2021

MOLINE-Robert "Bob" Blaser Hall, 82, of Moline, IL, passed away Tuesday September 14, 2021 at his home.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial with military honors, presented by Milan American Legion, Post 569, will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

