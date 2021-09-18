Robert L. Halsey

September 22, 1935-March 30, 2021

Robert, Bob, Dad, Papa, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 in Leesburg, FL. He was 85.

Bob was born in Elburn, Illinois to Phylis (Furry) and William Halsey. Bob later moved to Riverdale, Iowa with his family when Phylis became remarried to Irvin Graham, where he spent his formative years and graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1954. Bob was a Bulldog through and through. He was an All-State Fullback on the football field an accomplished track and field star, and after graduation, competed in Golden Gloves and the world of stock car racing. He worked hard as a young man in demolition and construction, being very proud of his work as a riveter on the WWI Veterans Memorial (I-74) Bridge. He worked at Farmall in Rock Island, and then onto management at International Harvester in Moline. He later spent many years as an Officer at the Scott County Jail and transitioned to a Counselor at the Davenport Work Release Center – 605. Always with a friendly word for all, and family and friends knew Bob would always extend his hand and have our backs. His tough exterior could never mask the softie inside. He was also a member of Bettendorf's Early Morning Lodge #672 AF and AM, and later of Davenport's Trinity Lodge #208.

Bob married the love of his life Carol (Holzhauer) in March 1963, and together they raised two children, Jeffrey Halsey of Davenport, and Kristin (Peter) Aitchison of Minneapolis, MN. He was 'Papa' to four grandchildren: Halsey, McKinnley, Theadora, and Soledad, all of Minneapolis. He cradled the granddaughters in his big, strong arms as well as in his heart and delighted in watching his grandson on the football field through school.

Bob has a FaceBook page in his honor- Robert Halsey In Memoriam here: https://www.facebook.com/Robert-Halsey-in-Memoriam-104597258509017.

He will be missed by his family, as well as two brothers, William Graham and wife Penny (Nelson) of Stone Mountain, GA and Thomas Graham of Tacoma, WA., as well as his sister-in-law Myra (Jack) Halsey of Riverdale. Bob was proceeded in death by his brothers Bert Halsey of Elburn, Ill, his brother Jack Halsey of Riverdale, Iowa, and his sister Mary Lou Graham-Reynolds and husband Tim Reynolds of Bettendorf.

We will gather to celebrate Bob on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 starting with a visitation at 1pm, service at 2pm at Runge Mortuary, 838 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA, and follow up with a reception for family and friends afterward one block east at Los Portales, 1012 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, Iowa.