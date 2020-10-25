Robert Joseph McGrath

July 16, 1958-October 9, 2020

On Friday, October 9th, 2020, Robert Joseph McGrath, of Stockbridge, Michigan, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 62. Robert was born in Iowa City, Iowa to Robert and Nancy McGrath. In December, 1987 he married Michele Zimmerman. They had five sons, Patrick, Christopher, Jonathan, Michael and Matthew and one daughter, Colleen. Robert also had another daughter, Katherine, from a previous marriage. Robert and his family resided in Davenport, Iowa until 2003 when they moved to Hartland, Michigan.

Robert spent his entire life building relationships both professionally; first in the restaurant business, then the commercial facilities service industry, and also personally with his family and friends. Robert was known for his sense of humor and quick wit, his dedication to his family and his integrity and compassionate work ethic. He was a remarkable example of courage and determination for his children and always kept his promise. He modeled honest values and encouraged his children to never give up no matter what obstacles were in front of them and to work hard to achieve their goals.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dennis, his mother, Nancy (McGrath) Whitty, his step-father, Lawrence Joseph Whitty, and brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Michele, his seven children, Katherine (McGrath) Fitzgerald, Patrick, Christopher, Colleen, Jonathan, Michael and Matthew McGrath, his four grandchildren, Quinn Fitzgerald, Carter, Dominic and Harper McGrath, his brothers Dennis McGrath, Larry Whitty, Tim Whitty and sisters, Susan (McGrath) Carranza, Carolyn (McGrath) Molina, Julie (Whitty) Losasso, and Kristel (Whitty) Ersan, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at Venture Church, 8457 E. Highland Road, Howell, Michigan 48843 at 11 o'clock am. Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research.