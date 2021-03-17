Robert "Bob" A. Kiesey

April 28, 1936-March 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" A. Kiesey, 84, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Ridgecrest Village. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport (3625 Jersey Ridge Road). Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with a Masonic Service starting at 10:40 a.m., Friday, March 19, also at Weerts Funeral Home. Private family burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington, IA, with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the Ridgecrest Foundation or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047) Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Robert Allen Kiesey as born April 28, 1936, in Washington, IA to Walter and Ernestine (Van Atta) Kiesey. He graduated from Washington High School and attended Iowa State Teacher's College (now UNI) before enlisting in the U.S Army for a few years until being honorably discharged. Bob continued his training with the Army Reserves for 40 years, until reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. On June 7, 1959, he was united in marriage to Margy Owens in Columbus Junction, IA.

Bob worked for the U.S Government for 35 years, most of which were working as a program analyst at the Rock Island Arsenal.

In Bob's free time, he enjoyed yearly trips with Margy to their timeshares in Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral, FL, and Branson, MO. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching football, baseball, and military and western TV and movies. Bob loved volunteering for his children - he was a Cub Scout council member, assistant baseball coach, and attended their sports and musical activities. Bob was an advisor for the 504 USAR Schools Explorer Scout Post and member of several organizations, including: Grace E. Free Church, Mason Brubaker Lodge No. 675, Army Retiree Council, and the Davenport Consistory of Scottish Rite.

Bob will be missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Margy; children: Roderik Kiesey, Regina (Ron) Geistfeld, Robyn (Ken) Hendley; grandchildren: Elissa McCarthy, Brendan Anderson, Emma Hendley; and great grandchildren: Jaxon and Violet McCarthy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Kiesey, and sister, Laurine Trotman. The family would like to thank Ridgecrest Health Care Center and Compassus Hospice for their love, care, and attention of Bob.