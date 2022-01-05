Menu
Robert "Bob" Kuta
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Robert "Bob" Kuta

April 3, 1959-December 24, 2021

On Christmas Eve 2021, Robert "Bob" Kuta (62) unexpectedly passed away in his Oldsmar, FL, home after a sudden heart attack.

Born in Davenport, IA, to Arnold "Jack" and Mary Pat (Griffin) Kuta on April 3, 1959, Bob grew up in the QCA alongside his siblings: Mary Jo, John, Ann, Nancy, Susan, and Beth. Bob graduated from Davenport Central in 1977, and then married his best friend and soul mate, Nancy (Jones) in 1980. Together, they raised two children: Allison and Adam.

The true definition of a family man, Bob cherished any time he could spend with his extensive family of siblings, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was passionately protective of his children and grandchildren.

After 30 years at FedEx, Bob enjoyed an early retirement in 2013. He made countless friends throughout his years with the company and was proud of his experiences. He continued to go "above and beyond" with his hardworking and always-helping attitude even outside of his career.

Anyone who knew Bob knew his carefree and larger than life personality. From his dorky humor to his unending compassion and welcoming nature, Bob was unforgettable and impacted everyone he interacted with. To know him was to love him; he will be sincerely missed.

A Celebration of Life Party will be held in the QCA in 2022.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Profound sadness to wistful rememberance. Treating a new acquaintance as an old friend.That is how I choose to keep the essence of Bob.
K.Caldwell
Friend
January 14, 2022
Bob was so much fun as a classmate at CHS. He knew just how far to take a joke so that you couldn´t help but love him. He was hilarious and also had a tender side. Teachers knew that they couldn´t get too upset with him because if they did his countless friends would revolt. We would do anything to keep him around making school fun. I only ever saw him again at a few reunions and he hadn´t changed a bit. Im sorry for everyone close to him to lose him so soon. He left many people like me with fond memories of times made better just by his presence. Take care.
Jean Roth Marinelli
Friend
January 13, 2022
The Kuta Clan is amazing. Bob certainly gave it it´s sparkle. He will be missed!
Julie Goff Doro
January 11, 2022
Condolences to you and your family my thoughts are with you
David Laffan
January 10, 2022
Nancy I Am so sorry to read about your husband. I never met him but worked with you at Eisenhower School and we were at your house for a party once. I will be praying for you Allison Adam and all! May God keep his arms around all of you. Love you !!!
Ann McAtee
January 9, 2022
Nancy, my sincere condolences. Love and Prayers. Liz
Liz Brafman
Friend
January 8, 2022
Nancy, I was blessed to have met Bob and you and I will always recall and cherish those moments "on two wheels" and they will always bring a smile to my face. Very infrequently do we get to met a really good guy. Bob was one of those really good guys and we will all miss him.
Michael Rock
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this. Bob was always a smile just waiting for the next person he saw. I will miss him and think of him often.
Thomas James Losasso
Friend
January 7, 2022
Nancy, Ali, Adam and family, I´m so very sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. He had such a wonderful personality and was one of my favorite people to be around. He made me feel like I was part of the family the first time I met him. I will miss him dearly. My thoughts are with you during these difficult times.
Andrew Kane
January 5, 2022
Adam you know your parents both raised one of the most amazing young man I truly ever have had the pleasure of knowning you guys RIP Bob
nancy Avery-wozniak
Friend
January 5, 2022
Nancy, I was saddened to hear of Bob's passing. We were CHS classmates and I always enjoyed our impromptu visits. Usually at Harlans. My prayers are with you and the family.
Bob Judge
Friend
January 5, 2022
Love, Tami Sue, Chuck, Max
January 5, 2022
Dear Nancy, I was saddened to hear of Bob´s passing. I am thinking of you, children and grandkids as I know how close he was to them. I remember him picking them up from school after work and talking of them often. It was fun to work with him in Madison, Moline and later as a fellow OSS. Periodically we would have a stay sane talk. I appreciated those much. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Diane Jensen
Friend
January 5, 2022
Nancy, I am so sad to hear of Bobs passing. It was a shock and I am sure you are still reeling from the loss of your beloved. I have many fond memories of Bob and your obituary completely captured my thoughts. I always loved how he never took anything too serious and approached life in a jovial way. Sending our love - Mark and Sindi Melchert
Mark Melchert
Work
January 5, 2022
