Robert "Bob" Kuta

April 3, 1959-December 24, 2021

On Christmas Eve 2021, Robert "Bob" Kuta (62) unexpectedly passed away in his Oldsmar, FL, home after a sudden heart attack.

Born in Davenport, IA, to Arnold "Jack" and Mary Pat (Griffin) Kuta on April 3, 1959, Bob grew up in the QCA alongside his siblings: Mary Jo, John, Ann, Nancy, Susan, and Beth. Bob graduated from Davenport Central in 1977, and then married his best friend and soul mate, Nancy (Jones) in 1980. Together, they raised two children: Allison and Adam.

The true definition of a family man, Bob cherished any time he could spend with his extensive family of siblings, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was passionately protective of his children and grandchildren.

After 30 years at FedEx, Bob enjoyed an early retirement in 2013. He made countless friends throughout his years with the company and was proud of his experiences. He continued to go "above and beyond" with his hardworking and always-helping attitude even outside of his career.

Anyone who knew Bob knew his carefree and larger than life personality. From his dorky humor to his unending compassion and welcoming nature, Bob was unforgettable and impacted everyone he interacted with. To know him was to love him; he will be sincerely missed.

A Celebration of Life Party will be held in the QCA in 2022.