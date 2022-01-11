Menu
Robert A. "Bob" Lamp Jr.
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Robert A. "Bob" Lamp, Jr.

June 30, 1950-January 8, 2022

Robert A. "Bob" Lamp, Jr., 71 a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be additional visitation Thursday prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family.

Robert Arthur Lamp was born June 30, 1950, in Davenport, the son of Robert and Phyllis (Fitzgerald) Lamp. He had been married to Darla Stewart. She preceded him in death in 1993.

Bob enjoyed riding his Harley in his younger years. He loved football and was an avid Raiders fan. He cherished his time spent with his granddaughters and having family gatherings. Bob also enjoyed the many friends he made over the years.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Angela (Mario) Garcia and Chris Lamp all of Davenport; three granddaughters; Marissa, Olivia and Arianna; a brother; Tim Lamp; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Sharon Gordon.

Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
IA
Jan
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Ll
January 11, 2022
