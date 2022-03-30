Robert Landsteiner

February 22, 1933-March 24, 2022

On Thursday the 24th day of March, our Dad, Robert Landsteiner passed away peacefully in his bed at home. He grew up a farm kid in Mapleton MN, where he was a standout B-Baller. He met, courted and married a local girl named Lois Michael, and started a family of 4 sons, Steve, Kevin, Keith, David and a daughter Lisa (Herrity). He loved fishing, Euchre, woodworking, raising horses, travel, and Friends (who loved Horses, Euchre and fishing and lying about the latter). He had a great sense of humor and a lousy sense of style (mostly in the 70's). He was quick to make friends and kept them for a lifetime. He laughed, loved, traveled, fished, and made his way in the world for 89 years and two days! He is also survived his Brother Francis Landsteiner, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of donations he would rather have you acknowledge that he was the better Euchre partner.

The family would like to thank Millie Koker-Foss for being his loving companion and fierce advocate these last couple years.