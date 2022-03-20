Robert Charles McCoy

March 18, 1937-March 23, 2022

BETTENDORF-A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Charles McCoy, 85, formerly of Bettendorf, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 22 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be an hour prior to the Mass at the church. He passed away on March 18, 2022.

Robert "Bob" McCoy was born March 18, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa, to Charles Francis McCoy and Mildred Bryant. Bob graduated Davenport High School in 1955, studied Pharmacy at the University of Iowa and received a master's from St. Ambrose University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1997, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He married Patricia Volk on December 27, 1961.

Bob was ordained a Deacon in 1992, and served at St. Paul the Apostle and Sacred Heart. He also served the Diocese as Diaconate Director and Formation Director for Deacons. He was on the boards of Churches United - Quad Cities and the National Association of Diaconate Directors.

Bob was among the original employees at Illini Hospital, serving as Pharmacy Director. He finished his career as a pharmacist at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; children Kathi (Bob) Scott of Grimes, IA, Mike of Atlanta, GA, Mary Beth (Steve) Haugen of Denver, CO and Carole (Will) Johnson of Centennial, CO; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister.

Memorials may be made to the Missionary Diocese of Fairbanks, Church's United and/or St. Paul the Apostle. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bob's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.