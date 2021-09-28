Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert V. "Bob" McQueen
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Robert V. "Bob" McQueen

July 13, 1942-September 25, 2021

Robert V. "Bob" McQueen, 79, a resident of Bettendorf, died peacefully at his home with his angel by his side on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. with visitation following from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, or St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Bob was born July 13, 1942 in Davenport, the son of Wilbur Van and Viola Mae (Flack) McQueen. He married Patricia Rhode, January 23, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ft. Madison, Iowa. Bob served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1967, stationed aboard the USS Galveston and USS Long Beach as a cryptologic technician during the Vietnam War. He served in the Naval Reserves for 22 years following his active duty.

Bob was chief property accountant for Alcoa, retiring in 2005 after 42 years of service. He continued as a consultant with Alcoa from 2006-2011 where he spent time traveling to Russia and Beloit, WI. Bob stood behind his belief in community by the dedication of his many years of service including: The Director of Spirit Incorporated from 1970-1979; Marriage Encounter from 1979-1986; Davenport Quarterback Club; Past President of the Quad Cities I-Club; Alcoa Retiree Club; Alcoa Employee Credit Union for 21 years where he was chairman for 15; United Way Allocations Committee; Deerbrook association president for 15 years and Red Cross board of directors.

Bob was dedicated to Family, God, his country and community. In his younger years he loved exploring the country on camping trips with his family and friends which evolved into his interest in traveling the world. He was passionate about everything involving Iowa Hawkeye sports, golf, good drink, food and wine. He celebrated life and was always ready for a party to start but not end. He loved his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, attending their many activities. When he wasn't coaching, he was attending and he made sure his presence was known! Bob believed "it's not over til' it's over" and he lived his life with that motto in mind until the very end with the help and dedication of his "angel" and wife of 56 years, Pat McQueen. Pat's dedication to Bob's care and comfort for 3 1/2 years allowed him to live his final years with us in peace at the home he was so proud of. Bob was also a 21-year survivor of pancreatic cancer.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Pat; children, Kevin Van (Regina) McQueen of Kennesaw, Georgia, Dawn Marie (Jason) Nickles of Bettendorf, and Sean Patrick McQueen of Davenport; grandchildren, Connor McQueen, Megan, Grant, Jenna and Luke Nickles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Brian Louis McQueen.

Online condolences may be made to Bob's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So many fond memories. Bob always a fun and welcoming soul.
Ted Redenius
November 26, 2021
My sympathy, Bob was a special guy. Finally at peace in the Lord.
LeRoy Lindquist
October 1, 2021
Sending prayers and sympathy to you, Pat and the family. Remember you all from Holy Family and Assumption days. God be with you in your sorrow. Mike & Mickie. Hayward, WI
Mike & Mickie McGuiness
September 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I have great memories of the times I share with him and your family at volleyball games, Assumption after party games, and living across the alley from my parents. Hold onto the memories of his great life on earth.
Rita Meeker
September 30, 2021
James T. Richards
September 30, 2021
Kathleen Hegg
September 28, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of Bob´s passing. We will always remember him and the sparkle in his eyes .. his love of life .. especially Pat and his family. We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to you.
Bruce and Virginia Little
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results