Robert L. Miller

August 9, 1924-March 25, 2022

DIXON-Robert L. Miller, 97, of Dixon, IA passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Genesis East Davenport. Visitation will be 4-7pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Runge Mortuary Davenport. Robert's funeral service will be 12:00pm Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dixon Fire department and condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Robert was born August 9, 1924 in Lost Nation, IA to George & Hannah (Hansen) Miller. He was united in marriage to Helen C. Curtis on November 26, 1944 in McCausland, IA. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2020. Robert had been a lifelong farmer who never retired. Along the way he worked as a mechanic and various other jobs. He had been a member of The United Church of Christ Big Rock, IA where he served as a deacon and elder. He was a past president of the Scott County Farm Bureau, served on the Dixon Memorial Park board, and was an Allen's Grove Township trustee. Robert enjoyed square dancing, was a St. Louis cardinal fan, active in 4H, and loved his tractors. He was active in the Mississippi Valley Fair tractor pulls, tractor shows, and had his entire family involved in tractor restoration.

Survivors include 3 children Betty (Jim) Engel, Springfield, OH, Beverly Watts, Williamsburg, I A, and Kevin (Jill) Miller, Dixon, IA; grandchildren Ellen, Curt, Andy, Rose, Patrick, Meghan, & Jake; 10 great grandchildren; sister in law Margaret Claeys; brothers in law Ben and David Curtis ; and nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a son in law Larry Watts.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his care team Ellen, Terry, & Paula.